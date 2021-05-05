United Spirits Ltd stays supported

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 533.7, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.07% in last one year as compared to a 57.1% jump in NIFTY and a 26.71% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 533.7, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 14564.35. The Sensex is at 48614.59, up 0.75%. United Spirits Ltd has slipped around 1.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33822.75, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 535.95, up 1.51% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 157.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

