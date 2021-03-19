Alkem Laboratories Ltd stays slippery

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 2610.75, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.16% in last one year as compared to a 66.77% rally in NIFTY and a 67.31% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2610.75, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 14584.8. The Sensex is at 49434.74, up 0.44%.Alkem Laboratories Ltd has lost around 5.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11514.45, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2616.3, down 0.54% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd jumped 11.16% in last one year as compared to a 66.77% rally in NIFTY and a 67.31% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 19.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

