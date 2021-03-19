TV18 Broadcast Ltd extends losing spree

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 30.25, down 1.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 170.44% in last one year as compared to a 66.77% rally in NIFTY and a 44.24% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.25, down 1.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 14584.8. The Sensex is at 49434.74, up 0.44%.TV18 Broadcast Ltd has gained around 4.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1638.5, down 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 146.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 123.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

