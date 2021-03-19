Tata Power Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 99.25, down 1.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 170.44% in last one year as compared to a 66.77% rally in NIFTY and a 70.68% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 99.25, down 1.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 14584.8. The Sensex is at 49434.74, up 0.44%.Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 10.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18404.4, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 641.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 723.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 100.05, down 0.84% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd jumped 170.44% in last one year as compared to a 66.77% rally in NIFTY and a 70.68% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 47.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

