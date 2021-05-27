MPS Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, VLS Finance Ltd and Eros International Media Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2021.
MPS Ltd crashed 13.60% to Rs 563.9 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1304 shares in the past one month.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 124.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9427 shares in the past one month.
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd lost 9.54% to Rs 156.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56432 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27025 shares in the past one month.
VLS Finance Ltd plummeted 8.30% to Rs 125.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33417 shares in the past one month.
Eros International Media Ltd corrected 7.97% to Rs 32.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.
