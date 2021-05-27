Volumes soar at Sterlite Technologies Ltd counter

Sterlite Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 34.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.55 lakh shares

Syngene International Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 May 2021.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 34.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.67% to Rs.252.20. Volumes stood at 2.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd registered volume of 14.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.60% to Rs.601.60. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd registered volume of 407.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86.05 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.19% to Rs.471.30. Volumes stood at 129.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd saw volume of 64.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.77 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.44% to Rs.783.05. Volumes stood at 18.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd recorded volume of 35.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.48% to Rs.284.60. Volumes stood at 22.21 lakh shares in the last session.

