Wockhardt Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Karnataka Bank Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and FDC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2021.

Wockhardt Ltd tumbled 14.89% to Rs 668.9 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Karnataka Bank Ltd lost 8.21% to Rs 66. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd crashed 7.18% to Rs 15.77. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd fell 5.31% to Rs 8.74. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

FDC Ltd dropped 5.08% to Rs 329.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43077 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30333 shares in the past one month.

