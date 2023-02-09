Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 0.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 388.52 croreNet profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 0.39% to Rs 45.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 388.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 376.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales388.52376.66 3 OPM %17.9417.68 -PBDT73.2970.16 4 PBT62.6462.26 1 NP45.7045.88 0
