Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 0.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 388.52 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 0.39% to Rs 45.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 388.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 376.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.388.52376.6617.9417.6873.2970.1662.6462.2645.7045.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)