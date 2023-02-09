JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 0.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 388.52 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 0.39% to Rs 45.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 388.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 376.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales388.52376.66 3 OPM %17.9417.68 -PBDT73.2970.16 4 PBT62.6462.26 1 NP45.7045.88 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU