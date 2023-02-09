Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit declines 3.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 47.53 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital declined 3.45% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 47.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.47.5341.4037.0750.1019.3220.1019.0519.8514.0114.51

