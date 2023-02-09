Anjani Portland Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.89 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Anjani Portland Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Anjani Portland Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Anjani Foods approves sub-division of equity shares
Sagar Cements appoints K.V.Vishnu Raju as chairman
Basic materials shares edge higher
-
Sales rise 2.04% to Rs 108.79 croreNet loss of Anjani Portland Cement reported to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 108.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales108.79106.62 2 OPM %6.8518.37 -PBDT0.0110.87 -100 PBT-4.176.02 PL NP-3.894.23 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU