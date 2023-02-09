R&B Denims consolidated net profit declines 70.35% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 46.20% to Rs 42.41 croreNet profit of R&B Denims declined 70.35% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.20% to Rs 42.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.4178.83 -46 OPM %13.1114.99 -PBDT5.6310.94 -49 PBT2.408.86 -73 NP1.936.51 -70
