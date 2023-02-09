R&B Denims consolidated net profit declines 70.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 46.20% to Rs 42.41 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims declined 70.35% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.20% to Rs 42.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.42.4178.8313.1114.995.6310.942.408.861.936.51

