JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Devyani International consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

R&B Denims consolidated net profit declines 70.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.20% to Rs 42.41 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims declined 70.35% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.20% to Rs 42.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.4178.83 -46 OPM %13.1114.99 -PBDT5.6310.94 -49 PBT2.408.86 -73 NP1.936.51 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU