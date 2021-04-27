Alkyl Amines hits record high; rises 36% in five sessions

Alkyl Amines Chemicals jumped 14.64% to Rs 7780.85, extending its winning run to fifth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Alkyl Amines have jumped 35.66% in five trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 5735.40 on 19 April 2021. The counter hit a record high of Rs 7,822.70 in intraday today. The stock has climbed 371.5% from its 52-week low of Rs 1650 recorded on 4 May 2020.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 82.944. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock is trading above its 50 and 100 days simple moving average placed at 5525.14 and 4961.91 respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals is a global supplier of amines and amine-based chemicals to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, rubber chemical & water treatment industries, among others.

