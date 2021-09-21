HCL Tech signs deal with MKS Instruments for digital, cloud services

-
HCL Technologies announced a five-year, digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc for advanced manufacturing processes, to improve performance, productivity and speed to market.
HCL will drive digital and cloud-enabled transformation for MKS Instruments through AI/ML-led automation, enhanced user experience with end-to-end Infrastructure services, digital workplace services and IT transformation. MKS Instruments' employees in nearly 60 countries will have the advantage of using HCL's vast network of global delivery centers and its wide breadth of technology solutions, including its cuttingedge AI and automation frameworks and tools.
Ajay Bahl, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies, said End users will benefit from a seamless digital experience with access to smarter and better processes and systems.
Shares of HCL Technologies rose 0.88% to settle at Rs 1,275.35 yesterday, 20 September 2021.
HCL Technologies is a leading global technology company. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).
