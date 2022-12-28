JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Parag Milk Foods receives credit ratings from ICRA

Spandana to transfer stressed loan portfolio to an ARC
Business Standard

Ashoka Buildcon bags projects worth Rs 754.57 cr

Capital Market 

From Madhya Pradesh PoorvKshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company

Ashoka Buildcon had submitted its bid to the Madhya Pradesh PoorvKshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MPPKVVCL) (Authority) for the following Projects.

a. Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB cable, Distribution Transformer Substation and Supporting works such as DPs, TPs, Crossing etc. for separation of 11 KV mix Feeders & Mix DTRs under Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector (Package-06) in Balaghat circle of MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur Company Area;

b. Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB cable, Distribution Transformer Substation and Supporting works such as DPs, TPs, Crossing etc. for separation of 11 KV mix Feeders & Mix DTRs under Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector (Package-08) in Satna circle of MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur Company Area; and

c. ABL for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of new 11 kv lines, LT lines on AB cables, Distribution transformer sub stations and supporting works under Revamped Reforms-based and Results linked distribution sector package 7 in Rewa circle of MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur company area.

The Company has received Notifications of Award from the Authority.

The aggregate accepted Bid Project Cost for the Projects is Rs.754.57 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU