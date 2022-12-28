Ashoka Buildcon bags projects worth Rs 754.57 cr

From Madhya Pradesh PoorvKshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company

Ashoka Buildcon had submitted its bid to the Madhya Pradesh PoorvKshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MPPKVVCL) (Authority) for the following Projects.

a. Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB cable, Distribution Transformer Substation and Supporting works such as DPs, TPs, Crossing etc. for separation of 11 KV mix Feeders & Mix DTRs under Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector (Package-06) in Balaghat circle of MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur Company Area;

b. Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB cable, Distribution Transformer Substation and Supporting works such as DPs, TPs, Crossing etc. for separation of 11 KV mix Feeders & Mix DTRs under Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector (Package-08) in Satna circle of MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur Company Area; and

c. ABL for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of new 11 kv lines, LT lines on AB cables, Distribution transformer sub stations and supporting works under Revamped Reforms-based and Results linked distribution sector package 7 in Rewa circle of MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur company area.

The Company has received Notifications of Award from the Authority.

The aggregate accepted Bid Project Cost for the Projects is Rs.754.57 crore.

