JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

JSW Energy completes acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy Utkal

Ashoka Buildcon bags projects worth Rs 754.57 cr
Business Standard

Parag Milk Foods receives credit ratings from ICRA

Capital Market 

Parag Milk Foods announced that ICRA has granted the credit rating for the credit facilities availed by the Company, for the long-term Rating to [ICRA] BBB (Negative) from [ICRA] BBB+ (Negative) and for short-term Rating to [ICRA]A3+ from [ICRA] A2.

In case of rating for Non-Convertible Debentures the rating is Long-term Rating of [ICRA] BBB (Negative) from [ICRA] BBB+ (Negative) due to the announcement of the Q2 FY2023 results.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 18:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU