Parag Milk Foods receives credit ratings from ICRA

Parag Milk Foods announced that ICRA has granted the credit rating for the credit facilities availed by the Company, for the long-term Rating to [ICRA] BBB (Negative) from [ICRA] BBB+ (Negative) and for short-term Rating to [ICRA]A3+ from [ICRA] A2.

In case of rating for Non-Convertible Debentures the rating is Long-term Rating of [ICRA] BBB (Negative) from [ICRA] BBB+ (Negative) due to the announcement of the Q2 FY2023 results.

