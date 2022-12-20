Nitin Gadkari launches first-ever 'Surety Bond Insurance' for infra projects

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari launched one of India's first-ever Surety Bond Insurance product from Bajaj Allianz.

Gadkari said India is well on its path to becoming a $5 Trillion economy and insurance will play an important role in this growth. With this new instrument of Surety Bonds, the availability of both liquidity and capacity will be boosted.

Surety Bond Insurance will act as a security arrangement for infrastructure projects and will insulate the contractor as well as the principal. The product will cater to the requirements of a diversified group of contractors, many of whom are operating in today's increasingly volatile environment.

The Surety Bond Insurance is a risk transfer tool for the Principal and shields the Principal from the losses that may arise in case the contractor fails to perform their contractual obligation.

The product gives the principal a contract of guarantee that contractual terms and other business deals will be concluded in accordance with the mutually agreed terms.

In case the contractor does not fulfil the contractual terms, the principal can raise a claim on the surety bond and recover the losses they have incurred.

Unlike a bank guarantee, the Surety Bond Insurance does not require large collateral from the contractor thus freeing up significant funds for the contractor, which they can utilize for the growth of the business. The product will also help in reducing the contractors' debts to a large extent thus addressing their financial worries. The product will facilitate the growth of upcoming infrastructure projects in the country.

