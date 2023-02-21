Allcargo Logistics rises 11% in three days

Allcargo Logistics rallied 4.29% to Rs 379.55, extending gains for the third trading session.

Shares of the logistics solution provider jumped 11.17% in three trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 341.40 on 16 February 2023.

On the BSE, 46,035 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69,748 shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 384.75 and a low of Rs 364.9 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 494.85 on 14 November 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 249.5 on 20 June 2022.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month, declining 10.61% compared with 0.3% fall in the Sensex.

The scrip had underperformed the market in past three months, sliding 19.23% as against Sensex's 0.63% decline.

However, the counter had outperformed the market in past one year, rising 10.45% as against Sensex's 5.33% jump.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 44.421. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day and 100-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 405.70 and 417.81 respectively. These levels will act as crucial resistance zones in near term.

Allcargo Logistics is an integrated logistics service provider and operates in multiple business segments - multimodal transport operation (MTO), container freight station (CFS) / inland container depot (ICD), projects and engineering (P&E), contract logistics, and logistics parks (LPs) in which it has forayed recently.

The company's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) slumped 61.59% to Rs 124.43 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 323.95 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations dropped 26.8% year on year to Rs 4,099.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

