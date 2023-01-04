JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

SecUR Credentials Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Allcargo Logistics to acquire Asiapac Equity Investment (Hong Kong)

Capital Market 

Allcargo Logistics' wholly owned step-down subsidiary, AGL N. V. has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Atlas Global Trading F. Z.

C. (UAE) to acquire 100% stake in Asiapac Equity Investment (Hong Kong).

The target entity is an investment company with underlying subsidiaries operating in ocean freight logistics. This acquisition would result in business of the company in Turkey in FCL as well as LCL consolidation and contribute to future growth. The cost of acquisition is USD 4.99 million. The transaction is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 12:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU