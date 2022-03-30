Sundram Fasteners comes under PLI scheme for AAT components

-
Sundram Fasteners announced that the Ministry of Heavy Industries has approved the application submitted by the Company under the Component Champion Incentive Scheme of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) components, subject to fulfillment of conditions as prescribed.
