Praj Industries signs MoU with Axens
Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.66 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.90% to Rs 16.11 crore

Net Loss of Alliance Integrated Metaliks reported to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.90% to Rs 16.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.1122.98 -30 OPM %26.8822.89 -PBDT-10.571.02 PL PBT-17.66-6.03 -193 NP-17.66-6.03 -193

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:36 IST

