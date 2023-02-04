Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 91.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 772.44 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 91.85% to Rs 80.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 772.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 655.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.772.44655.6214.6811.23124.9181.44105.1863.6780.0641.73

