Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 91.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 772.44 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 91.85% to Rs 80.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 772.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 655.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales772.44655.62 18 OPM %14.6811.23 -PBDT124.9181.44 53 PBT105.1863.67 65 NP80.0641.73 92

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:36 IST

