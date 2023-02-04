Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 1.74% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 753.65 croreNet profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 1.74% to Rs 90.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 753.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 707.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales753.65707.18 7 OPM %15.9817.89 -PBDT132.30131.05 1 PBT120.91119.66 1 NP90.4888.93 2
