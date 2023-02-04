JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.19% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 3612.92 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 15.19% to Rs 65.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 3612.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3076.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3612.923076.03 17 OPM %9.398.89 -PBDT228.46177.38 29 PBT126.8681.50 56 NP65.5956.94 15

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:36 IST

