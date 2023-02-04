JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.19% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.91% in the September 2022 quarter
Engineers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
MRF tumbles after Q2 PAT slides 29% YoY to Rs 130 cr
Apollo Tyres update on order issue by Competition Commission of India
-
Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 3612.92 croreNet profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 15.19% to Rs 65.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 3612.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3076.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3612.923076.03 17 OPM %9.398.89 -PBDT228.46177.38 29 PBT126.8681.50 56 NP65.5956.94 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU