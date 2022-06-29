Allied Digital Services bags contract worth Rs 49 cr

-
Allied Digital Services on Wednesday announced that it has received letter of intent (LoI) aggregating to Rs 49 crore for Solapur Smart City project.
The company said that the total contract value is approximately Rs 49 crore. The project is expected to be executed in a period of 9 months and operations and maintenance shall run for 36 months, it added.
The scope of the project entails, setting up of city communication network, state of the art command control center, city-wide surveillance system, intelligent traffic management systems including automatic number plate recognition system and red-light violation detection system, adaptive traffic management system, public address system, emergency panic buttons and data center.
Commenting on the win, Nitin Shah, CMD of Allied Digital said, We are excited to be associated with Solapur City Development Corporation (SCDCL) and help provide smart solutions to the city bringing huge value to the citizens of Solapur. We take pride in providing such solutions to our client which directly impacts so many lives.
Allied Digital Services provides wide range of information technology and consultancy services including Infrastructure Services, End user IT Support, IT asset life cycle, enterprise applications and integrated solutions.
The company reported a steeply higher net profit of Rs 16.82 crore in Q4 FY22 as against net profit of Rs 3.90 crore recorded in Q4 FY21. Net sales soared 63.3% to Rs 156.42 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 95.76 crore posted in Q4 FY21.
Shares of Allied Digital Services were down 1.20% to Rs 123 on the BSE.
