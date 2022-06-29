Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup and Maximus International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 June 2022.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup and Maximus International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 June 2022.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 31.25 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25670 shares in the past one month.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd tumbled 7.94% to Rs 146.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7692 shares in the past one month.

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 7.64% to Rs 3.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup shed 6.78% to Rs 3.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10548 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14665 shares in the past one month.

Maximus International Ltd pared 6.75% to Rs 125.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12202 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15665 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)