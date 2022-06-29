Ramco Systems to enhance HR and payroll systems of Al Faisal Holding Company

Ramco Systems said that it has been chosen by Al Faisal Holding, one of Qatar's largest privately held diversified groups, to enhance its HR and payroll systems.

Al Faisal operates through its subsidiaries and associated companies in a variety of sectors, including real estate, hospitality, trading, construction and project management, services and strong focus on education, culture and sports.

Ramco's global payroll & HR solution will help streamline and automate the HR and payroll operations for more than 5,000 of Al Faisal Holding's employees in over 55 organisations across diversified business sectors. It will also implement Ramco's touchless, facial recognition-based time & attendance system for real-time tracking of the employees.

With modules for payroll, core HR, employee benefits and time & attendance, Al Faisal Holding will also leverage Ramco's self explaining payslips feature, a smart AI-based service that will allow Al Faisal's employees to receive explanations of their remuneration and payslip via the Ramco CHIA virtual assistant.

Rohit Mathur, head - Ramco Global Payroll & HR Solution, Ramco Systems, said, "Ramco's Global Payroll Solution integrated with time & attendance will offer Al Faisal Holding a technological edge in monitoring their core assets - their people.

Be it monitoring and managing employees, scheduling right resources for right tasks, carrying out overtime calculations, or adhering to the statutory compliances, Ramco's digital platform will help Al Faisal automate all their people-centric operations."

Ramco Systems is an enterprise software player in the area of Global Payroll and HR, ERP, Logistics and M&E MRO for Aviation.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 123.92 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip fell 2.29% to currently trade at Rs 287.50 on the BSE.

