John Cockerill India bags contract worth Rs 1000 cr

From ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel IndiaJohn Cockerill India announced that ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has entrusted the company with the supply of two new steel processing lines to be installed at the client's Hazira Works. In consortium with its other Group entities, John Cockerill India Limited is to supply a Continuous Galvanizing and Annealing Line (CGAL) and a new Continuous Galvanizing Line (CGL). The total value of contract for scope of work to be executed by John Cockerill India exceeds Rs 1000 crore.
