NBCC bags contract worth Rs 313 crore from PSCDL

NBCC (India) said that it has received a work order worth Rs 313.80 crore from Puducherry Smart City Development (PSCDL).

The company has been awarded the work of planning, designing, and executing various infrastructure development works.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 11.12% to Rs 83.04 crore on a 5.11% fall in sales to Rs 1971.98 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The scrip lost 0.15% to currently trade at Rs 33.65 on the BSE.

