Volumes jump at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

MTAR Technologies Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 June 2022.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd witnessed volume of 51415 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4880 shares. The stock increased 0.99% to Rs.7,415.20. Volumes stood at 8539 shares in the last session.

MTAR Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 5.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67446 shares. The stock slipped 7.54% to Rs.1,247.00. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd saw volume of 82.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.91% to Rs.122.25. Volumes stood at 31.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Hikal Ltd recorded volume of 56.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.15 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.39% to Rs.254.50. Volumes stood at 9.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 4.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89963 shares. The stock dropped 0.37% to Rs.735.50. Volumes stood at 42625 shares in the last session.

