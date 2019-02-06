Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit declines 70.68% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 62.63 croreNet profit of Allied Digital Services declined 70.68% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 62.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 54.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales62.6354.73 14 OPM %9.8722.40 -PBDT6.8811.22 -39 PBT1.465.66 -74 NP0.953.24 -71
