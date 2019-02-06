Redex Protech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilRedex Protech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-200.00 -PBDT0.010.06 -83 PBT00.05 -100 NP00.04 -100
