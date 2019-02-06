JUST IN
Reliance Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 7.92% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 4115.72 crore

Net profit of Reliance Infrastructure rose 7.92% to Rs 325.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 301.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 4115.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4090.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4115.724090.67 1 OPM %16.7920.95 -PBDT680.07450.94 51 PBT359.34135.37 165 NP325.26301.38 8

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:03 IST

