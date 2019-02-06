JUST IN
Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session
Business Standard

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 61.63 crore

Net Loss of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 61.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 52.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales61.6352.49 17 OPM %3.163.91 -PBDT0.310.21 48 PBT-0.76-0.63 -21 NP-0.55-0.26 -112

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:03 IST

