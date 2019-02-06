Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 61.63 croreNet Loss of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 61.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 52.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales61.6352.49 17 OPM %3.163.91 -PBDT0.310.21 48 PBT-0.76-0.63 -21 NP-0.55-0.26 -112
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU