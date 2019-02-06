Prism Johnson standalone net profit rises 28.08% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 1434.43 croreNet profit of Prism Johnson rose 28.08% to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 1434.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1296.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1434.431296.32 11 OPM %7.607.01 -PBDT67.7055.08 23 PBT27.7114.85 87 NP19.0214.85 28
