Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Digicontent Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Advance Syntex Ltd and SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2019.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd crashed 19.92% to Rs 60.5 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5965 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7870 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd lost 17.86% to Rs 9.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1055 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd tumbled 11.50% to Rs 15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3767 shares in the past one month.

Advance Syntex Ltd fell 11.30% to Rs 20.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7724 shares in the past one month.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd dropped 11.25% to Rs 0.71. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6394 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42152 shares in the past one month.

