Allsec Technologies update on proposed scheme of amalgamation

Allsec Technologies announced that the Board of Directors of Quess Corp (the ultimate holding company of Allsec Technologies) in their meeting held yesterday i.e. 07 July 2021 has approved an amendment of their draft Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) by including their another wholly-owned subsidiary i.e.

Conneqt Business Solutions (which is the immediate holding company of Allsec Technologies) as the Transferor Company No. 3 in their Scheme.

