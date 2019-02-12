JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 27.19% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Almondz Global Securities standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.04% to Rs 8.65 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 55.56% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 38.04% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.6513.96 -38 OPM %-3.583.65 -PBDT0.360.64 -44 PBT0.170.46 -63 NP0.160.36 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements