Almondz Global Securities standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Almondz Global Securities standalone net profit rises 266.67% in the September 2018 quarter
Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 57.01% in the September 2018 quarter
Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Essel Propack Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Religare Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 38.04% to Rs 8.65 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 55.56% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 38.04% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.6513.96 -38 OPM %-3.583.65 -PBDT0.360.64 -44 PBT0.170.46 -63 NP0.160.36 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU