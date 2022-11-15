Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 97.74% to Rs 2.09 croreNet Loss of Alps Industries reported to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 97.74% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.0992.63 -98 OPM %-32.540.93 -PBDT-14.04-13.91 -1 PBT-14.04-15.16 7 NP-14.04-15.16 7
