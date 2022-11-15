Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.27% to Rs 9.28 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals rose 228.57% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.27% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.286.8111.315.580.930.220.810.160.460.14

