Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.27% to Rs 9.28 croreNet profit of Advance Petrochemicals rose 228.57% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.27% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.286.81 36 OPM %11.315.58 -PBDT0.930.22 323 PBT0.810.16 406 NP0.460.14 229
