Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 8.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 65.40 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports declined 8.12% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 70.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales65.4070.50 -7 OPM %1.515.08 -PBDT2.254.14 -46 PBT1.233.21 -62 NP2.152.34 -8

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:16 IST

