Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 8.12% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
JK Paper rises after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 324 cr
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up facility at Panipat
Board of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper recommends final dividend
G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 65.40 croreNet profit of Polyspin Exports declined 8.12% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 70.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales65.4070.50 -7 OPM %1.515.08 -PBDT2.254.14 -46 PBT1.233.21 -62 NP2.152.34 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU