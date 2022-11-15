Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 8.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 65.40 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports declined 8.12% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 70.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.65.4070.501.515.082.254.141.233.212.152.34

