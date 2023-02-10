Alt Balaji appoints Chief Business Officer

Alt Balaji Media Entertainment, wholly owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms announced today that Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from their positions as the head of the company.

While the process of stepping down started last year, Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over.

This decision is a strategic one to focus on other ventures. The company announced that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of Alt Balaji.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)