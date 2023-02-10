JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Shiseido enters into strategic distribution partnership agreement with Shoppers Stop subsidiary

Board of Tilak Ventures acquire majority stake in Yosto Venture
Business Standard

Alt Balaji appoints Chief Business Officer

Capital Market 

Alt Balaji Media Entertainment, wholly owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms announced today that Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from their positions as the head of the company.

While the process of stepping down started last year, Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over.

This decision is a strategic one to focus on other ventures. The company announced that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of Alt Balaji.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU