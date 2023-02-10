Alt Balaji appoints Chief Business Officer

-
ALSO READ
Balaji Amines update on proposed IPO of subsidiary - Balaji Speciality Chemicals
ALT Mobility launches debt aggregation platform for commercial electric vehicle leasing, plans on investing USD 100mn in next 12 months
One Electric Motorcycles and ALT Mobility join hands to deploy the first batch of 50,000 vehicles for B2B Logistics
Stove Kraft CEO Rajiv Mehta intents to resign
Balaji Amines Q1 PAT 36% YoY to Rs 123 cr
-
While the process of stepping down started last year, Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over.
This decision is a strategic one to focus on other ventures. The company announced that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of Alt Balaji.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU