GAIL (India) signs advance pricing agreement with CBDT

GAIL (India) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) today entered into a landmark advance pricing agreement (APA) for determining the transfer pricing margin payable on its long-term LNG sourcing contract from USA for the period of five years.

The APA Scheme enhances the government's goal of promoting a non-adversarial tax system and improve the ease of doing business in India.

GAIL is the first PSU in oil & gas sector in India to successfully sign the APA.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:18 IST

