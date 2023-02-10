JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sula Vineyards spurts after Q3 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 39 cr

TV18 Broadcast Ltd soars 1.03%, up for third straight session
Business Standard

Gujarat Industries Power Co announces cessation of nominee director

Capital Market 

with effect from 09 February 2023

Gujarat Industries Power Co announced that consequent to resignation tendered by CS V V Vachharajani (DIN: 00091677), Director (Nominee of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals), CS V V Vachharajani ceased to be the Director (Nominee of GSFC) from the Board of the Company w.e.f. 09 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU