Gujarat Industries Power Co announces cessation of nominee director

with effect from 09 February 2023

Gujarat Industries Power Co announced that consequent to resignation tendered by CS V V Vachharajani (DIN: 00091677), Director (Nominee of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals), CS V V Vachharajani ceased to be the Director (Nominee of GSFC) from the Board of the Company w.e.f. 09 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)