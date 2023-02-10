Sun Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic lenalidomide Capsules

In June 2021, Sun Pharma had entered into a settlement with Celgene Corporation (Celgene) to resolve the patent litigation regarding Sun Pharma's generic lenalidomide capsules.
Pursuant to the terms of this settlement, Celgene granted Sun Pharma a license to Celgene's patents required to manufacture and sell certain limited quantity of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US beginning sometime after March 2022. In addition, the license allows Sun Pharma to manufacture and sell an unlimited quantity of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US beginning 31 January 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU