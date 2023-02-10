Board of Power Grid approves raising bonds up to Rs 2,200 cr

At meeting held on 10 February 2023

The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 10 February 2023 has approved the raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds-LXX (70th) Issue 2022-23 on Private placement upto Rs. 2,200 crore by securitization of cashflows of 10 years i.e, till FY2032-33 of its operational SPV viz., POWERGRID Southern Interconnector Transmission System (PSITSL).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)