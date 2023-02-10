JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nifty below 17,850; metal shares lose shine
Business Standard

Board of Power Grid approves raising bonds up to Rs 2,200 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 10 February 2023

The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 10 February 2023 has approved the raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds-LXX (70th) Issue 2022-23 on Private placement upto Rs. 2,200 crore by securitization of cashflows of 10 years i.e, till FY2032-33 of its operational SPV viz., POWERGRID Southern Interconnector Transmission System (PSITSL).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 10:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU