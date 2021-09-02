Amara Raja Batteries Ltd rises around 1%

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 719.8, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 48.92% jump in NIFTY and a 24.52% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 719.8, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 17167.25. The Sensex is at 57624.49, up 0.5%. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has slipped around 0.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10043.9, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 721.6, up 0.89% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is down 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 48.92% jump in NIFTY and a 24.52% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 17.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

