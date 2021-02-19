Amara Raja Batteries Ltd sees sustained losses

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 884.1, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.7% in last one year as compared to a 24.76% rally in NIFTY and a 38.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 884.1, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 15071.95. The Sensex is at 51169.17, down 0.3%.Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has lost around 9.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10827, down 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 885.5, down 0.16% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd jumped 14.7% in last one year as compared to a 24.76% rally in NIFTY and a 38.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

