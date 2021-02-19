Balkrishna Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1566.25, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.65% in last one year as compared to a 24.76% rally in NIFTY and a 38.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1566.25, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 15071.95. The Sensex is at 51169.17, down 0.3%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has lost around 7.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10827, down 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1584, up 0.02% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd jumped 23.65% in last one year as compared to a 24.76% rally in NIFTY and a 38.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

