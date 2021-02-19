MRF Ltd stays slippery

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 88820.05, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.47% in last one year as compared to a 24.76% rally in NIFTY and a 38.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 88820.05, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 15071.95. The Sensex is at 51169.17, down 0.3%.MRF Ltd has eased around 4.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10827, down 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18739 shares today, compared to the daily average of 69195 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

