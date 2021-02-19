Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 179.81 points or 1.37% at 12900.22 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.5%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2.48%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.47%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.16%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.85%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.3%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 0.96%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.86%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.68%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 281.36 or 0.55% at 51043.33.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82.05 points or 0.54% at 15036.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 81.79 points or 0.41% at 19934.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.54 points or 1.04% at 6709.82.

On BSE,1298 shares were trading in green, 1564 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

